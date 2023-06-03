Watch: Hina Khan hides face as she visits Ganga Ghat in Varanasi, enjoys roadside chaat

Actress Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While she has been away from the small screen for some time now, she has been busy with other projects, including music videos, brand endorsements and events.

Recently, Hina was invited to Varanasi for an inauguration event and without wasting any time, the actress grabbed the opportunity to explore the streets of the city.

She was seen touring around the city and enjoying some scrumptious street food, but, there's a twist!

Hina Khan's Varanasi trip

Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her trip to Varanasi, and it summed up what a day in the City of Ghats looked like for her.

The video began with clips of the actress inaugurating the event and it later showed how she spent the rest of her day in the city. In the video, she can be seen covering her face with her dupatta as she roamed around Varanasi and even paid a visit to the revered Ganga ghat.

Hina was seen praying at the Ganga ghat and sprinkling holy water on herself. Later, she even binged on some streetside bhel and the famous katori chaat, but all of it with her face covered so that people would not recognise her.

"An actor’s struggle to experience a normie life," she captioned the video.

Hina Khan's latest projects

Meanwhile, Hina is shooting something exciting with actor Shaheer Sheikh, with whom she has done a couple of music videos earlier.

Hina shot to fame by playing the quintessential daily soap bahu in the show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. However, she decided to quit the show when she was at her peak, and went on to participate in 'Bigg Boss'.

On 'Bigg Boss 11', her fans got to see a totally different side to the actress and she proved that she was not the docile woman that she portrayed in her daily soap. Even though she emerged to be the runner up of the season, she went on to achieve new heights after it ended.

Hina was all over the news when in 2019, she marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first television actress to do so. In 2022, she was once again invited to Cannes to launch the poster of her film 'Blind'.