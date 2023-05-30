Jennifer Winget to Hina Khan: TV actresses who won hearts despite playing negative characters

By: Suryaprakash Singh | May 30, 2023
Dark characters aren't always hated. THESE TV Divas proved it with their outstanding act and unique charm, spelling the cast of their magic on viewers:
Jennifer Winget set screens ablaze as Maya in Beyhadh, embodying a tantalizing mix of darkness, passion and her limitless life that made viewers irresistibly fall in love with her wickedly charming character.
Following Maya, Shrenu Parikh sashayed into the shoes of a vengeful daughter-in-law in TV show 'Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna', casting a spell on viewers with her bewitching transformation and embracing a deliciously dark persona that left them craving for more
Adaa Khan as 'Kaaii Naagin' in Ekta Kapoor popular Naagin Franchise won hearts for her her enchanting screen presence even in villanious role
Playing the iconic character of 'Komolika' in her own style, TV beauty Hina Khan added more charm to the role & gained countless die-hard fans
TV's Kashish aka Aamna Sharif replaced Hina later, and she too received huge love, despite playing negative character for the very first time on Television
Remember Rashami Desai's Tapasya in popular TV show Uttaran? She literally made the life of Tina Datta's character Ichcha, a living hell. However, she was loved by the viewers for that one negative role
After Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani aka Vish is another popular Naagin who played antagonist yet received love from the audience
Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee gained recognition from her character 'Anandi' in popular show Balika Vadhu. However, she also received appreciation for playing negative role in another well-known TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka'
