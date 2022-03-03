Watch: Guru Randhawa, Neeru Bajwa and Bohemia's 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' is a peppy song filled with Punjabi flavour

Following the success of 'Patola,' Guru Randhawa and rapper Bohemia reunited for 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee,' produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The track also stars Neeru Bajwa.

The song, composed and penned by Guru Randhawa and produced by Preet Hundal, is peppy and filled with Punjabi flavour.

Directed by Rupan Bal, ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ has been shot extensively in Dubai's most exclusive sites including Burj Khalifa, the swankiest hotels and the desert dunes.

With next-level fashion looks, fast luxury cars and breath-taking visuals, ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ is as pleasing to the eyes and as it is to the ears.

Says Bhushan Kumar, “Guru Randhawa and Bohemia make a great team and they’ve proved that in the past with songs like ‘Patola’. They bring their signature vibe and style to ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ and take it to the next level.”

Says Guru Randhawa, “I’m happy to have Bohemia on ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ because we share a great synergy and equation. He always makes a great song even better and we can’t wait for audiences to hear ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’”.

Adds Bohemia, “Guru Randhawa is a close friend and it’s always amazing to collaborate with him on a song. ‘Patola’ was a massive hit and we are confident ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ will receive the same love from audiences.”

Neeru Bajwa says, “I had a great time filming this song and was addicted to it by the end of the shoot. That’s the effect ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ has on you as a listener.”

Director Rupan Bal adds, “With Guru and Bohemia coming together and Bhushan Kumar’s vision for the song, we spared no effort and expense in creating an exquisite experience through the song. It’s stylish, next-level and a visual treat.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:57 PM IST