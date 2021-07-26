Singer Guru Randhawa to make acting debut with Hindi musical drama film

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The 29-year-old, who till now has featured in music videos, will be seen in a Hindi musical drama feature film for the first time.

The film's story revolves around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to fortune and status.

Talking about his acting debut, Guru Randhawa shared: "I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent."