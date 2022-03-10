Watch: Gurmeet Choudhary, Muskaan Sethi's love song 'Kuch Baatein' sung by Payal Dev out

After crooning melodious tunes of 'Dil Pe Zakhm' and 'Dil Lauta Do' among various others, Payal Dev is back with her latest single 'Kuch Baatein' produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

With vocals by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Payal Dev and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, 'Kuch Baatein' is a melodious love song that will make you reminisce about your childhood and young love.

Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal last collaborated on the hits 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Dil Lauta Do' and Bhushan Kumar brings them together for yet another romantic track.

Says Bhushan Kumar, "Payal Dev has a beautiful, innocent tone to her voice and ‘Kuch Baatein’ is the perfect love song that showcases her singing prowess. Her teaming with Jubin has always been an audience favourite and we hope they add another hit under their belt.”

Says Payal Dev, "The beauty of ‘Kuch Baatein’ lies in its simplicity. The music video too follows a very sweet love story set in a quaint setting up north.”

Says Jubin Nautiyal, "After Tum Hi Aana and Dil Lauta Do, I’m so happy to collaborate with Payal Dev yet again on ‘Kuch Baatein’. We hope audiences enjoy the track.”

Adds Gurmeet Choudhary, "It’s always a pleasure working with Bhushan sir and the team at T-Series. This song takes you back to your childhood and growing up years and everyone will relate to it at some level.”

Says Musskan Sethi, "We had a blast filming this song. The visuals are simple but beautiful and Payal and Jubin’s vocals bring it to life.”

Adds Sana Khan, “Music will always hold a special place in my heart so it was extremely special being part of this music video with such incredible singers and T-Series who have brought us many classic love songs over the years.”

Ashish Panda says, "Kuch Baatein is about a love story that starts from childhood and stays till adulthood. We've tried to capture the innocence, the disappointment and the small joys in this sweet love story."

'Kuch Baatein' is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. With lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the song is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:45 PM IST