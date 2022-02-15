Watch: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate wedding anniversary by grooving to 'Kacha Badam'

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday by jumping on the social media dance trend on the song 'Kacha Badam'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina posted a video of herself, dancing with her husband on the hook steps of the song.

The 'Ramayan' actor, who recently announced her pregnancy, flaunted her baby bump in a white tee, paired with blue denim jeans. Gurmeet also dressed in a matching outfit.

Along with the fun dancing Reel, Debina wrote, "Happyyyyy anniversary to us. We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other's hands..... what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel. @guruchoudhary."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gurmeet was recently seen in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:33 PM IST