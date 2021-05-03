'My excitement levels knew no bounds': 'Dil De Diya' singer Payal Dev on working with Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's song titled Dil De Diya from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was officially released recently.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by one of the most sought-after upcoming music makers Payal Dev, the song is a groovy number and the second song of the film to be out.

In an interaction with the Free Press Journal, Payal said that the experience of singing the song was beautiful and added that Dil De Diya is a proud addition to her discography.

The audience has been loving the song ever since it released online. "When your song trends, that is a definite indicator that your audience is liking your song. Goes without saying, this recognition feels great. I’m hoping that the song continues to trend," Payal said.

Payal further said that she was elated to know that the song is for Radhe. "I was happy beyond words! Radhe is a big film with a superb star cast. This was like a dream come true for me. I have always been a Salman Khan fan and to know that he would be grooving to a song sung by me gave me unparalleled happiness," she said.

"I have worked with Salman Bhai thrice before but every time I work with him, it feels so special. He has that aura that makes you look forward to working with him every time and each time actually feels like the first time. So my excitement levels knew no bounds," the singer added.



Recalling how Salman complimented her voice, Payal said, "I did not meet him during the recording of the song. Himesh Bhai made Salman Bhai listen to the song. I met Salman much later when he told me he really loved the song and that my voice was a perfect fit."

Further speaking of the song, Payal feels that it is a double win for her with the super hit combination of Salman and Himesh combined with her voice.

On collaborating with Himesh once again, the singer-composer said, "He is a legendary composer and I’d love to collaborate with him in the future as well. In fact, there are already some projects that we are working on together. Himesh Bhai's songs have that commercial element in them and any song you listen to, just makes you go wow! His compositions are very much in sync with today’s times. I mean look at how long it’s been so long since he has been composing but his songs still sound so fresh. Each opportunity to work with the man has been nothing short of amazing."

"Himesh Bhai knows the texture of my voice. His vision is clear as a composer. He knows what he wants. And it is very easy to sing for him as he directs you through the song effortlessly," she added.

Payal started her career as a singer, but a chance encounter escalated her journey from being just a singer to being a singer-composer. Presently, she is one of the few female music composers in the industry.

Opening up about her journey, Payal mentions, "As a composer, I was not really sure of myself initially. But when my first composition in the independent space, Sajna Ve came out, and Salman Khan shared it across his social media handles, I was elated. That really gave me a lot of inspiration to compose further."

"I wouldn't say that I did not face any challenges, there is always some of it because the complete onus of the song lies on the composer. You are skeptical about how people will react to it, whether they will like it at all or not. But after the stupendous success of Tum Hi Aana, which crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube and is still going strong, I gained more confidence as a composer. Honestly speaking, there are challenges in every field. What’s important is that it must deter you from the path of success," Payal said.

In a short span, Payal has seen a mercurial rise in her career as a composer and singer and received immense love from the film fraternity and fans alike. Payal had lent her voice to songs in films like Bajirao Mastani, Race 3, Dabanng 3, Student of the Year 2, to name a few, besides independent Songs - Genda Phool, KYON, Dil Chahtey Ho, Baarish, Bepanaah Pyaar among others.