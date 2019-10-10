Watch Disha Patani turn up the swag as showstopper for Pepsi×Huemn at IFW

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday walked the ramp for beverage brand Pepsi's foray into the world of fashion through a collaboration with homegrown ready-to-wear label, Huemn at FDCI presents India Fashion Week SS'20.

The Pepsi Swag collection underlines the brand's philosophy - 'Interesting is the new cool'. Disha said fashion for her meant being comfortable in her own skin.