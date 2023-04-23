Did Aamir Khan borrow Salman Khan's lucky Firoza bracelet for good fortune? Fans feel so; watch video

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's enduring friendship continues as Aamir wears Bhaijaan's lucky bracelet. The two of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, have shared a close bond for many years, and the duo recently celebrated Eid together.

After their meet-up, Salman shared a striking selfie with fans on social media. Later, Aamir was seen joining Salman for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Saturday night, wearing Salman's Firoza bracelet, sparking rumours about whether the bracelet was a gift or just a good luck charm.

In a video from the party shared by paps Viral Bhayani, Aamir can be seen wearing a simple outfit and the striking bracelet.

Fans react to the viral video

Fans quickly took notice, with one writing, "This is bhai ka bracelet," and another adding, "Kal se Aaamir Khan ne Salman Bhai ka bracelet pehna hua hai, bhai aaj jab balcony me aaye tab bhi unke haath me nahi tha.”

Interestingly, when Aamir left the party, the bracelet was no longer on his hand. Fans speculated that he had returned the bracelet to Salman, with one commenting, "It looks like he borrowed the bracelet for a day and returned it back to Salman.” while another asked, "Bracelet kidhar gaya?"

Although the whereabouts of the bracelet are unknown, fans were delighted to see the two stars together once again, and many took to social media to express their desire to see the duo work together in a film.

Salman Khan's professional front

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and others.

Despite a slow start, the film's collections doubled on the second day, cementing Salman's status as one of Bollywood's biggest stars.