WATCH: Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth & Other Celebs Jet Off To Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony

With just one day to go for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, several celebrities have already jetted off to Ayodhya to attend the mega event. Among those who were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Sunday morning were actors Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and others.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on the morning of January 22, Monday, in the presence of the biggest names of the country from all walks of life.

On Sunday morning, Rajinikanth, along with actor Dhanush, was seen leaving Chennai and travelling to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Both of them greeted the paparazzi and quickly made their way inside the airport to avoid any commotion.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/emB7QkP7gy — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Anupam Kher was all smiles as he took off to Ayodhya. Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram, the actor stated that he had been waiting for this day for many years now. "I will pray for you all as well. All of you work very hard and I will pray for the Lord to bless you," he told the paparazzi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently starred in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Ayodhya. He also obliged a couple of his fans with selfies at the airport.

Madhur Bhandarkar was seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa on his flight along with other passengers.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram echoed the chants of Jai Shri Ram before taking off to Ayodhya. "It is a very big day for all of us. Lord Ram is not just a religious symbol but he also signifies the culture of India, and this day will bring people together from all corners of the country," the Sarbjit actor stated.

Music composer Anu Malik also took off to Ayodhya on Sunday morning.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Music Composer Anu Malik arrives at Lucknow airport to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow.



Anu Malik says "I am heading to Ayodhya. It is a wonderful feeling and I am very emotional. This is a huge occasion. We will offer prayers at… pic.twitter.com/vaLOTDfGno — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

VIDEO | "I am honoured to be here (Ayodhya). It (Pran Pratishtha) is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we as Indians can experience. I am just feeling so proud being an Indian," says actress Shefali Shah as she arrives in #Ayodhya for tomorrow's… pic.twitter.com/fIlPB4hHl5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024

Several other celebs are expected to reach Ayodhya by tonight or by early morning on Monday. Among those who have received the invitations are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others.