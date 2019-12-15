Watch: Alia Bhatt fixates on Ranbir Kapoor as he removes shirt while dancing in Varanasi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since more than a year and currently they are gearing up of their first movie together 'Brahmastra'. While shooting for a dance sequence of the movie, the couple was spotted shaking legs at Raaj Ghat, Varanasi.
Both Alia and Ranbir were dancing their hearts out in front of the camera and were clearly enjoying the dance number. While Alia kept dancing, Ranbir eventually started removing his shirt and flaunted his abs as the actress looked at him with love and admiration.
Whie Ranbir is seen donning green shirt, blue denim and a military-print jacket, Alia is seen in a plain deep v-neck top, denim and a long red printed shrug. However, one thing which is common in all the pictures is Alia's lovely gaze at Ranbir which didn't move from right to left.
Check out the pictures here:
According to a leading daily's report, the actors had to walk through the the by-lanes to reach to the Gai Ghat where the dance sequence choreographed by Remo D'Souza had to be shooted.
'Brahmastra' is Ayan Mukerji's magnum opuc having three parts of which the first has been slated to release to release in 2020. However the movie is still getting postponed so we aren't sure if it will really release next year or not.
Besides the protagonists, other prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia will be seen playing pivotal roles in the mythological drama.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)