Watch: Alia Bhatt fixates on Ranbir Kapoor as he removes shirt while dancing in Varanasi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since more than a year and currently they are gearing up of their first movie together 'Brahmastra'. While shooting for a dance sequence of the movie, the couple was spotted shaking legs at Raaj Ghat, Varanasi.

Both Alia and Ranbir were dancing their hearts out in front of the camera and were clearly enjoying the dance number. While Alia kept dancing, Ranbir eventually started removing his shirt and flaunted his abs as the actress looked at him with love and admiration.