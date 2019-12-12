Why isn't Alia Bhatt holding beau Ranbir Kapoor's hand at the airport?

Recently astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar predicted that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon. According to a quote mentioned by an Instagram account, Kumar said, “According to their horoscopes both Ranbir & Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020 . “Shukra” is the planet that indicates love and romance and currently the stars are very positive in both the horoscopes. However Alia‘s horoscope is indicating a small problem that could create some confusion or misunderstandings which could cause a delay. Am sure the families have consulted their respective astrologers and working on the solution. In case the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be unstoppable for coming years.”

Recently, the duo wrapped up their shooting in the freezing weather of Manali with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.