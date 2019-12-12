Why isn't Alia Bhatt holding beau Ranbir Kapoor's hand at the airport?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been headlining with their wedding rumours for a while now. The duo is riding high on their successful films and are currently busy with their first film ‘Brahmastra’ together.
Earlier this morning, Kapoor and Bhatt were spotting at the airport as they embarked on a trip together. Ranbir wore the denim on denim look paired with a black t-shirt. He accessorised with a black cap, some cool shades and similar sneakers.
Meanwhile Alia wore a pastel ensemble with green trousers and a top in the similar shade range, and a beige jacket. She paired her look with a bright red sling bag and white sneakers.
Unlike their red carpet and elite party appearances, Ranbir and Alia walked together at the airport, but not once did they show any kind of PDA. Quite natural when you've been in a relationship for a long time. But aren't they just adorable together?
Recently astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar predicted that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon. According to a quote mentioned by an Instagram account, Kumar said, “According to their horoscopes both Ranbir & Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020 . “Shukra” is the planet that indicates love and romance and currently the stars are very positive in both the horoscopes. However Alia‘s horoscope is indicating a small problem that could create some confusion or misunderstandings which could cause a delay. Am sure the families have consulted their respective astrologers and working on the solution. In case the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be unstoppable for coming years.”
Recently, the duo wrapped up their shooting in the freezing weather of Manali with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.
