Watch video: When Bhansali wanted to cast 11-yr-old Alia opposite 20-yr-old Ranbir in 'Balika Badhu'

Lovebirds and immensely talented actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in news for a while owing to their relationship and rumors of wedding. We are not sure if they will marry soon or not, but here's a throwback to the time when Alia almost became Ranbir's 'Balika Badhu', thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an old interview, where Ranbir is seen praising Alia for her role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway', the actor admitted his love for her acting even before she became a star.

Ranbir revealed that SLB had decided to make his own 'Balika Badhu' and cast 11-year-old Alia opposite the 20-yr-old actor for which they had a photoshoot together. Since then, he has been a fan of 'Raazi' actress.