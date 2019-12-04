Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif is back at being friends with Alia Bhatt, here's proof

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have transformed into one of thr ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, we look back at the time when Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt shared an unbreakable bond. The friendship of B-towns leading ladies hit a roadblock after Bhatt started dating Kaif’s ex (Ranbir).
However, it seems like Katrina has been working hard to mend bridges with actresses who dated Ranbir. For those uninitiated, Katrina and Deepika went back at being friends, despite Kat being the cause of Ranbir cheating on Padukone. It was during the Padmaavat actress’s wedding to Ranveer Singh, when Katrina had everyone raise brows by turning up at their reception in Mumbai, and being the last one to leave as well.
Now, in a similar way, the Bharat actress’s recent gesture suggests she has forgiven Alia, and wants to go back to how things were. Katrina took to her Instagram and shared the copy of a book written by Alia's sister Shaheen. She wrote, "what a incredibly brave thing to do to write this book , so heartbreakingly honestly written . You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW"
Alia too commented on the post with kiss emojis.
While we adore the girl love among these B-town beauties, will it bring forgiveness for Ranbir as well? Earlier, Kat and Ranbir did endorse a brand together, but reports suggested that they filmed it separately. Looks like Katrina needs more time to heal from her past.
