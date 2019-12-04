Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif is back at being friends with Alia Bhatt, here's proof

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have transformed into one of thr ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, we look back at the time when Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt shared an unbreakable bond. The friendship of B-towns leading ladies hit a roadblock after Bhatt started dating Kaif’s ex (Ranbir).

However, it seems like Katrina has been working hard to mend bridges with actresses who dated Ranbir. For those uninitiated, Katrina and Deepika went back at being friends, despite Kat being the cause of Ranbir cheating on Padukone. It was during the Padmaavat actress’s wedding to Ranveer Singh, when Katrina had everyone raise brows by turning up at their reception in Mumbai, and being the last one to leave as well.