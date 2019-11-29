From 'Boom' to 'Bharat': The epic rise of Katrina Kaif in Bollywood

For Katrina Kaif, who has dominated the industry for over a decade now, didn’t have an easy start. A popular term that our nepotistic industry is fond of is tagging someone an ‘outsider’, and Katrina was just that for a while. With broken Hindi and no experience in acting, Kat knew what she was getting into. Gossip mongers believe that Kat has only survived Bollywood with the help of those whom she was romantically involved with. While we won’t be going into her current rumoured relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal, here’s a breakdown on her successes and failures that revolved around her alleged affairs and breakups.

Katrina, began as a model, who did a couple of advertisements before she signed her debut film Boom in 2003. While the film portrayed her as a sex symbol, fame arrived at her doorstep when she was cast in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? In 2005. It was during this time that Salman and Katrina made headlines for their rumoured relationship. On a parallel note, in 2006 Katrina starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Reportedly Kaif was even linked with Kumar, who was married then. It was a plethora of opportunities for Katrina, that too in two folds. She became a superstar by starring in multiple films with her seniors from 2007 to 2009. During this two year period, Kat starred in ten feature films of which four were with Akshay Kumar and three with Salman Khan.