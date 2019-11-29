From 'Boom' to 'Bharat': The epic rise of Katrina Kaif in Bollywood

For Katrina Kaif, who has dominated the industry for over a decade now, didn’t have an easy start. A popular term that our nepotistic industry is fond of is tagging someone an ‘outsider’, and Katrina was just that for a while. With broken Hindi and no experience in acting, Kat knew what she was getting into. Gossip mongers believe that Kat has only survived Bollywood with the help of those whom she was romantically involved with. While we won’t be going into her current rumoured relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal, here’s a breakdown on her successes and failures that revolved around her alleged affairs and breakups.
Katrina, began as a model, who did a couple of advertisements before she signed her debut film Boom in 2003. While the film portrayed her as a sex symbol, fame arrived at her doorstep when she was cast in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? In 2005. It was during this time that Salman and Katrina made headlines for their rumoured relationship. On a parallel note, in 2006 Katrina starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Reportedly Kaif was even linked with Kumar, who was married then. It was a plethora of opportunities for Katrina, that too in two folds. She became a superstar by starring in multiple films with her seniors from 2007 to 2009. During this two year period, Kat starred in ten feature films of which four were with Akshay Kumar and three with Salman Khan.
While the rumours of her dating Akshay had gone to rest, it was her involvement with Ranbir Kapoor in 2009 that marked the beginning of her crumbling career. During this time, Katrina and Salman fell apart, but she continued working with Kapoor and Kumar. Her relationship didn’t last long since the foundation of it was infidelity (Ranbir cheated on Deepika), and Kat had to pay the price with back to back flops. With Tees Maar Khan and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan getting tanked at the box office, a side role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and an item number in Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath, Katrina saw how things were not in her favour.
Dark clouds do come with a silver lining, and Katrina was reunited with her friend Salman in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. The rapport grew stronger and with Salman by her side, she bagged more flicks under big banners such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. Simultaneously she also became a constant lead opposite Khan in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. With things going smoothly Kat has also signed her former friend Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi.
Despite all the ups and downs, Katrina is now a self-made woman who got herself a revenge body, became the face of several brands, and now also has her own makeup line as an entrepreneur. It does that a great amount of courage and determination to survive and sustain in Bollywood. Hats off to this woman who kept her head held high and triumphed it all like a champion.
