Wait! Did Deepika Padukone just confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are getting married?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were in a conversation with Anupama Chopra at the Film Campinion’s chat show. Deepika said that Alia will soon tie the knot.
Deepika gave Alia the taste of her own medicine. Last year even before DeepVeer’s wedding was announced, Alia had already hinted on their wedding in an episode of Koffe with Karan.
During the conversation, Vijay revealed that he had ‘massive crushes’ on Deepika and Alia. He said, “Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them, like these two (as he points to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but...” Deepika interrupts him and says, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Vijay repeats, “She (Alia) is getting married.”
Alia immediately stops the conversation and says, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” to which Deepika says, Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction.”
In an episode of Koffee with Karan, KJo asked who would get married first, Deepika or Alia. Alia had pointed out that it was certainly going to be Deepika. Which turned out to be true!
Well, this isn’t the first time Alia and Ranbir’s wedding rumours have come out. Earlier this month, a fake wedding card was doing rounds on the internet, which had fans believing the lovebirds were getting married.
On work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film features a massive line-up of stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens in the summer of 2020.
