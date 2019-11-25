Wait! Did Deepika Padukone just confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are getting married?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were in a conversation with Anupama Chopra at the Film Campinion’s chat show. Deepika said that Alia will soon tie the knot.

Deepika gave Alia the taste of her own medicine. Last year even before DeepVeer’s wedding was announced, Alia had already hinted on their wedding in an episode of Koffe with Karan.

During the conversation, Vijay revealed that he had ‘massive crushes’ on Deepika and Alia. He said, “Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them, like these two (as he points to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but...” Deepika interrupts him and says, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Vijay repeats, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia immediately stops the conversation and says, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” to which Deepika says, Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his (Vijay) reaction.”