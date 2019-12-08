Mouni Roy shares 'warm' picture with 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra' which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to release next year and the actors are gearing up for the movie. Mouni Roy, who will be playing a negative role in the movie recently shared a 'warm' picture with the cast and crew which looks cozy enough to remove all your winter blues.
Mouni shared a picture on Instagram sitting beside Ayan on a sofa and was accompanied by Ranbir. She shared the pic with caption "A warm cup of fiction, with em be-dazzlers."
Also starring Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role in the movie, the magnum opus is a three part fiction set in contemporary India yet steeped in mythology.
Slated to release in May, 2020, Brahmastra will transport us to an unbelievable world where Ranbir will be playing Shiva, a reluctant hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love. Acting as his lover, Alia will be playing the character Isha.
