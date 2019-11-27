BFF goals: Mouni Roy pens down special message for birthday girl Aashka Goradia

Mouni Roy has a special birthday wish for her friend Aashka Goradia. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her BFF Aashka Goradia and also penned down a special birthday wish for the actor.

The ‘Made in China actor’, Mouni Roy posted a series of throwback and wrote, “From meeting that first time a decade back in Sankraman 11b till the minutes before we spoke, from planning a day trip which never planned out (when you were learning how to fly a plane ); to actually taking an eight day long trip together. From us not knowing anything about how to do make up to learning to be an artist ( basically you , I still am really bad at it but waiting for all the products my dresser s gonna get filled with). From sharing our interest in history music arts dancing to being the greedy gluttons with the slightest mention of food !!! Cleaning up real nice to being in rags & still feel as good (that rhymed) good bad ugly, silent fights, loud happiness, NO Gossip & internalizing life has been sooo much fun with you AASHU @aashkagoradia.”

She added, “From hating to go to the gym to you becoming a true Yogini. A friend, observer, woman I truely look upto , you have come a long way. I only hope and pray this is only the beginning of our journey inwards , we as friends & you an entrepreneur and any path you wish to take”

“Happy birthday babygirl P.s can’t wait for our shoot ‘date’ together ....Ssssshhhh,” Mouni wrote.