Big B shoots for ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir in freezing Kullu

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for ‘Brahmastra’ in the freezing weather of Kullu. Bachchan was greeted by Transport and Forest Minister of HP, Govind Singh. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor also accompanied Big B. ‘Brahmastra’ will hit theaters next year.
