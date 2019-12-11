Brahmastra: Is Karan Johar planning to release Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer on Diwali 2020?

Karan Johar's much talked about film Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leads is said to be delayed again. The makers and director of the film, Ayan Mukerji was supposed to release it in mid-2020 but according to the latest buzz, it may release around Diwali next year now.

A source says, “ Brahmastra is an ambitious project for Ayan. He doesn't wish anything to go wrong with this. So even though a major portion of the film has been shot, the crew will take some time to finish the post-production. It has heavy VFX work so there is not a possibility that they will be able to finish the rest of the shoot and post-production by mid next year. So they are looking for another release date around the end of the year and the festival date of Diwali was booked by them long ago for Shashank Khaitan's film Ranbhoomi but since that film is not happening, they might look to get this date.”

However, Karan is good friends with Akshay Kumar and both of them have collaborated on some projects as well. So it is unlikely he will be ready to have box office clash with Akshay's Prithviraj Chauhan on Diwali. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has also announced that her film Dhaakad will also release on Diwali next year.

It is also said that Karan was initially in favour of releasing his historical drama Takht around Diwali, next year but the film is only starting in February next year, it is unlikely that it will be ready for release by Diwali.