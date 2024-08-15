WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Killer' Cameo In Stree 2 LEAKED Online; Netizens Say 'Legend Of Comedy Has Arrived'

After a six year long wait, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao released in theatres on August 15, and it is safe to say that it opened with a bang at the box office. While social media is already flooded with fans raving about the film, what seems to have impressed the audience the most is the surprising cameo by none other than Akshay Kumar.

Yes, you read that right! Akshay Kumar's cameo, that was heavily kept under the wraps by the makers during the promotions, has finally been revealed. Photos and videos of the audience cheering in theatres at the actor's entry are now splashed all over the internet.

The Thanos of the Horror Universe has arrived! 💥👑 Catch the epic post-credit scene with #AkshayKumar from #stree2 – it’s easily the best shot of the year! No arguments. 🤤🫰 #Stree2Review #Stree2SarkateKaAatank #ShraddhaKapoor #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/AmanSyl7dD — Md Sameer Hussain (@mdsameer1884) August 15, 2024

The post-credit scene in which Akshay can be seen transforming into a deadly ghost has also been leaked on social media.

Netizens called Stree 2 a blockbuster and Akshay's cameo just seems to be the icing on the cake. "he most powerful cameo that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe," a user wrote, sharing the actor's still from the film.

"It's not just a cameo of #Akshaykumar in #Stree2 he is now a part of maddock supernatural universe. Man it's gonna be so exciting," another fan wrote.

While the makers have not yet clarified if Akshay will headline a full-fledged horror comedy film in the Maddock universe, fans have already begun demanding it after his cameo in Stree 2.

It is to be noted that Akshay's film Khel Khel Mein also released in theatres on Thursday, clashing with Stree 2.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Besides, the film also has a cameo by Varun Dhawan as his character from the film Bhediya, which is also a part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe.