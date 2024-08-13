Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React

Stree 2 & Stranger Things 2 poster |

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release of their horror comedy film Stree 2. The duo are busy promoting its films, however, it has landed into the controversy of alleged plagiarism regarding its poster. The makers of the film have unveiled the poster which draws a comparison with the science fiction television series Stranger Things 2.

Netizens on the internet compared the two posters and struck similarities between the two. Users on X shared pointed out that the Stree 2 poster is copied from the Stranger Things 2 poster as it has the same colour theme, layout and design. One of the users on X wrote, "The Stree 2 poster seems to have borrowed heavily from Stranger Things 2."

Another user questioned, "Is this a direct copy?"

The third user wrote another comment, "Why does this look so inspired by Stranger Things 2?"

A comment read, "Copy or Coincidence? What is it? Looks more like a copy." Another one commented, "Same Same...But Different. Guts"

Many shared the two posters on X and it grabbed the attention and sparked the debate of plagiarism on the internet.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

#Stree2 is copy of Stranger things.



⭐ Both led by Female actress.

⭐ Both have horror element

⭐ Both female lead have super power.

⭐ Both movies have boy group led by seniors.



Your life is totally ruined 😂 #Stree2Review #KhelKhelMein #Vedaa #StragerThings pic.twitter.com/3iV0TnHPXq — M A 𝕏 A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) August 12, 2024

Many had mixed reactions of the same, while some defended the creative thought that even though they are similar in colour theme, but still have differences in the backdrop. On the other hand, some draw remarkable similarities given the supernatural themes.

A user commented, "Even if the colour scheme is similar, the background in Stree 2 is different, and it has its own set of film references."

Another fan added, "It's just a tribute to the supernatural genre, not necessarily a copy."

Full marks in copying ngl but could have atleast changed colour grading to not make it this obvious 😭😭#Stree2 pic.twitter.com/i0RkxroCND — Mridul (@beingmridulK) August 12, 2024

The film Stree 2 marks Rajkummar's return to Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The film is the sequel of a super hit film Stree released in 2018. It revolves around sarkate ka aatank (the terror of the headless man).

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, and Flora Saina in pivotal. The film will also has a cameo appearance of Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia . It is set to hit the screens on August 15.

With its release the film clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Talking about Stranger Things 2, it is the second season of Netflix's popular coming-of-age series, which was released in 2017. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, Sean Astin and Paul Reiser in pivotal roles. It is created by the Duffer Brothers.