Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Showcase Romantic Chemistry In Stree 2 Track

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor |

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the upcoming release of Stree 2. The makers have earlier released energetic grooving tracks Aayi Nai and Aaj Ki Raat and have now unveiled a romantic number Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum. The overall track will take you on a romantic ride but in the end, will scare you up.

The song showcases Rajkummar and Shraddha's romantic chemistry. The song starts with the end scene of Stree 2 when he asks her if they will meet again. It demonstrates his innocence of love that he remembers her with time, sees him everywhere, and follows in different backdrops.

Sharing the song, the makers wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum. #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum is suny by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It indicates the old-school charm and chemistry. Earlier, from Stree 2, the songs Aayi Nai and Aaj Ki Raat received all the love and conquered every music chart. This song is expected to make the same buzz as it has already crossed 1 million views with its release.

The film Stree 2 marks Rajkummar's return to Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The film is the sequel of a super hit film Stree released in 2018. Giving it an authentic touch of the dialogue 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', is all set to come back with a bang. It is the fifth instalment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

The film revolves around sarkate ka aatank (the terror of the headless man). Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, and Flora Saina in pivotal. Reportedly, it also has a cameo appearance of Varun Dhawan. It is set to hit the screens on August 15. With its release the film clash with John Abraham's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.