New Twist In Yuzvendra Chahal's Personal Life? Star Cricketer Spotted With Shefali Bagga Amid RJ Mahvash Unfollow Drama; Video

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again become the focus of online chatter after being spotted with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga during a casual post-dinner outing, a sighting that coincides with renewed speculation about his personal life.

Photos and fan-posted clips from social media showed Chahal dressed in a black shirt and blue faded jeans alongside Bagga, who wore a stylish black bodycon dress. There were no posed pictures or public clarifications, but the timing of the sighting added fuel to curiosity among netizens closely watching the cricketer’s off-field movements.

The sighting comes amid fresh buzz surrounding Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash after eagle-eyed users noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, a move that sparked speculation of a fallout. Despite previous months of rumours linking Chahal and Mahvash, neither has publicly commented on the unfollowing or the sighting with Bagga.

Chahal’s personal life has been under intense scrutiny since his separation and subsequent divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Since then, fans and media have closely observed his public appearances, with social media activity and casual meetups alike inspiring discussion and speculation.

For now, there is no official confirmation of any new relationship, and the interactions remain casual from a public perspective. Still, the combination of the unfollowing drama and the unexpected sighting has ensured that Chahal’s personal life continues to trend and stir debate online.

'I Can't Fix You': RJ Mahvash's Fiery Video Intensifies Buzz Days After Unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram

A few days after Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was linked with popular radio jockey RJ Mahvash, social media is buzzing as both reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

Adding to the intrigue, RJ Mahvash recently posted a reel that has gone viral, in which she expresses a firm stance on personal boundaries and moving on from toxic or draining relationships. In the video, she conveys that she is no longer willing to invest time or energy in explaining, managing, or “fixing” anyone else’s behavior or emotional state. Instead, she emphasizes prioritizing her own peace of mind and maintaining clear boundaries, leaving no room for emotional drama or unhealthy attachments.

Fans and netizens have interpreted the reel as a subtle reflection of her current mindset, possibly linked to the recent social media activity with Chahal. Many have praised her message of self-respect, independence, and prioritizing personal well-being.

The combination of the Instagram unfollow and the viral reel has fueled speculation about a possible fallout, with social media platforms buzzing with discussions and reactions. While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly commented, the situation continues to keep fans intrigued, highlighting both the challenges and intensity of relationships under the public eye.

RJ Mahvash’s viral message clearly resonates with many, reinforcing the importance of boundaries and self-prioritization in personal relationships, and serves as a reminder of her independent and unapologetic personality.