Singer Prakriti Kakar Marries Entrepreneur Vinay Anand In Jaipur, Triptii Dimri & Manushi Chhillar Congratulate Newlyweds- PHOTOS

Singer Prakriti Kakar, best known for hit Hindi film tracks such as Hawaa Hawaa, Bheegh Loon, Katra Katra and Hum Aaye Hain, and twin sister of singer Sukriti Kakar, tied the knot with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Vinay Anand, in a dreamy yet intimate ceremony at Fort Barwara near Jaipur.

Prakriti Kakar Marries Entrepreneur Vinay Anand In Jaipur

On Sunday, January 25, the singer took to her Instagram handle to share her first wedding photos, revealing that the couple got married on January 23. In the caption, Prakriti shared the news with a simple caption that read, "Just Married. 23.01.2026."

Check out the photos:

For the wedding, Sukriti made a striking style statement in a stunning pink lehenga, elevated with emerald-green jewellery, while Vinay complemented the look in an elegant ivory ensemble.

Celebs React

Soon after Prakriti shared her wedding photos, several Bollywood celebrities poured in their wishes in the comments section. Triptii Dimri wrote, "Congratulations," along with red heart emojis, while Manushi Chhillar commented, "How beautiful, congratulations."

Prakriti's sister Sukriti added, "Love you both."

Prakriti Kakar Wedding Reception

The singer had earlier revealed to Hindustan Times that her Jaipur wedding would be followed by celebrations in Delhi. She also shared that a grand reception will be held in Mumbai, bringing together her industry colleagues and everyone who has been part of her journey.

In April 2025, Prakriti got engaged to Vinay in London, where her boyfriend surprised her with a dreamy proposal.

Talking about the proposal, the singer added that they were in London to attend a family wedding and that the trip felt like a regular holiday with normal family time. She said they were enjoying the celebrations at a relative's wedding when Vinay surprised her with a beautifully planned proposal.

Prakriti added that her sisters, Akriti and Sukriti, kept the entire plan a secret, never giving her any hint of what was coming.