'Was So Nervous, I Couldn't Get Up...': Malavika Mohanan Recalls Her Overwhelming Encounter With Shah Rukh Khan During Don Shoot

Malavika Mohanan made her Bollywood debut with Yudhra, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, alongside Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, among others. Recently, the actress recalled her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time while he was filming Don.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that when her father K. U. Mohanan, who is a cinematographer was shooting Shah Rukh’s Don, she wanted to meet him. "But we wanted to meet Shah Rukh, so Dad was like shoot late one night. That’s when we went to the film city in Mumbai. They were shooting the scene where Shah Rukh is holding the other Shah Rukh, the climax part. We didn’t know what sequence it was back then, and it was very late like 12- 1 am," she added.

Further, Malavika added that her mother, brother and she were waiting for them. However, by the time he arrived, both she and her brother were very sleepy, as they had been waiting for nearly an hour.

"Someone said hello to me, and when I looked up it was Shah Rukh Sir. I was so nervous and overwhelmed just by looking at him, I could only say hello and couldn’t get up from my chair. I realised I was starstruck, and then he said what are you studying, how old are you, and then he also spoke to my family," added the actress.

Malavika shared that her family scolded her, pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan had come to say hello, but she couldn’t get up from her chair, which they felt might have seemed rude. "I was like no I wasn’t intending to be rude or anything. My legs had stopped functioning at that point which is why I couldn’t get up. That’s happened to me a few times in life, but yes I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan," she concluded.