 Malavika Mohanan On Shooting Kissing Scenes With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'We Were Drenched, It Was Freezing'
Malaika Mohanan said it is important to be sensitive to each other while filming the intimate moments

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Actress Malavika Mohanan is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trailer as well as the songs of the film have created quite a buzz on social media. Malavika and Siddhant's sizzling chemistry in the song Saathiya has also grabbed eyeballs. In an interview, the actress opened up about shooting intimate scenes with Siddhant.

Malaika told News 18 that it is important to be sensitive to each other while filming the intimate moments.

Recalling shooting a kissing scene on a beach, Malavika said, "It’s not easy to crack intimacy and be comfortable with it. Nowadays, they have intimacy coordinators on set, which is a very good thing. It’s important to know boundaries. The process of intimacy isn’t as simple as just doing it. Coordinators are making it easier."

Opening up about the challenges of shooting a lip-lock scene, she added, "More than the intimacy, what we were concerned about was the cold while shooting for the song. In that video, we had to shoot a couple of intimate moments where we had to kiss. We were against the waves, completely drenched, and it was freezing! The last thing on our minds was kissing."

Yudhra is all set to finally hit the big screens on September 20. Siddhant's character, who has anger issues, will be seen packing punches as he is on a mission to eliminate a drug lord played by Raghav Juyal.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla in significant roles.

