'Wait and watch': 'The Family Man 2' makers issue clarification amid controversy

Now, Raj and DK, the directors of the show, released a statement and said that assumptions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer and urged the people to wait and watch the show when it releases.

Here's their full statement:

"Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

"We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."