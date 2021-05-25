'Wait and watch': 'The Family Man 2' makers issue clarification amid controversy

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man season 2 have issued a clarification amid the ongoing controversy over the much-awaited web show.
Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko complained to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, against the series, seeking a ban on it. Vaiko, in his letter, said the trailer of The Family Man 2 depicts Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents having links with Pakistan.
Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman had demanded calling off the show. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government also backed groups demanding the Centre step in to stop the release of the show.
Now, Raj and DK, the directors of the show, released a statement and said that assumptions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer and urged the people to wait and watch the show when it releases.
Here's their full statement:
"Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."
"We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it."
The second season of the show is set for release in the first week of June. It also features Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary among others in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The web series explores Srikant's tightrope walk as he strikes a balance between his undercover, low-paying job and being a husband and father.
The first season of the series received a thumping response for its thrilling storyline, amazing performances and crisp editing.