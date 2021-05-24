Tamil Nadu govt writes to Centre seeking ban on Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2'

Thangaraj said the trailer of the web series showcased the condemnable, inappropriate and malicious content.

“The sacrifices of their [Eelam Tamils] long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not, by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a serial with any value for Tamil culture. Moreover, a serial which is loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value,” the State Minister said.

Pointing to the trailer, he said branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as terrorist in the series is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign.