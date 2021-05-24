Tamil Nadu govt writes to Centre seeking ban on Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2'

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday wrote to the Centre seeking to stop or ban the release of Amazon Prime video's 'The Family Man 2' on the grounds that it discredited and distorted the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.
“I would like to state that the above serial has not only hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu in large scale and if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the State,” Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj wrote in his letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
On Sunday, MDMK leader Vaiko had written to Javadekar seeking a ban on the web series. Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman too sought a ban.
Thangaraj said the trailer of the web series showcased the condemnable, inappropriate and malicious content.
“The sacrifices of their [Eelam Tamils] long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not, by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a serial with any value for Tamil culture. Moreover, a serial which is loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value,” the State Minister said.
Pointing to the trailer, he said branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as terrorist in the series is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign.
“The trailer of this serial has already evoked strong and widespread opposition from the people of Tamil Nadu as well as from the political parties in the State,” he said.
It is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of a smear campaign against the Tamils who are builders of India as well as many nations across the globe, he said seeking to stop its release or ban it all over India.
