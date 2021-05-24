Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla praise 'The Family Man 2' trailer; check out Manoj Bajpayee's epic reaction

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Monday showered praise on Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 trailer, which was released last week.
The duo took to Twitter to hail Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant in the second season of the web show and has also planned to re-watch the first season before the second one releases.
Earlier today, Shehnaaz tweeted, "Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya. @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say."
Replying to her, Sidharth tweeted, "Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill. Love The Family Man, kya kadak trailer hai."
However, what grabbed our attention was Manoj Bajpayee's epic reaction to the duo's conversation.
Responding to them with a dialogue of the show, the veteran actor said that he too wanted to join the two in their watch party of season 1.
"Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko," he wrote.
Meanwhile, for The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari while Samantha Akkineni plays a new, powerful adversary by the name Raaji.
The show has been the talk of the town for a while. The new season will also feature Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and others. Helmed by Raj and DK, it is all set to release on June 4, 2021.
On the other hand, while Sidharth's OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3 is all set to release on May 29, Shehnaaz will be seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Dilji Dosanjh.
