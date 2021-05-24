Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla praise 'The Family Man 2' trailer; check out Manoj Bajpayee's epic reaction

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Monday showered praise on Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 trailer, which was released last week.

The duo took to Twitter to hail Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant in the second season of the web show and has also planned to re-watch the first season before the second one releases.

Earlier today, Shehnaaz tweeted, "Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya. @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say."

Replying to her, Sidharth tweeted, "Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill. Love The Family Man, kya kadak trailer hai."