The Family Man 2: Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko writes to Prakash Javadekar seeking ban on Amazon Prime series

Days after Naam Tamilar Katchi top leader Seeman called for a ban on Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man 2', Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to stop the broadcast of the show, which allegedly 'shows Tamilians in a negative light.'

In the letter, Vaiko said that immediate steps need to be taken to ban the show which, according to the letter, depicts 'Tamilians as terrorist and ISI Agents and having link with Pakistan.'

"Moreover, the sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam warriors were also wrongly shown as terrorist act. Tamil speaking actress Samnadha (Samantha Prabhu) was shown as a terrorist and having connection with Pakistani terrorist, " the Rajya Sabha MP wrote.

"These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial," read an excerpt of the letter.