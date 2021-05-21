NTK chief Seeman demands ban on 'The Family Man 2', says Amazon Prime series 'portrays LTTE as terrorists'

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman on Friday demanded calling off the Amazon Prime web series 'The Family Man 2' as it portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists.

In a statement issued here Seeman said that the trailer of the web series 'The Family Man 2' is shocking.

"The series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people. It is no coincidence that Chennai has been chosen as the location," Seeman said.

According to him, the web series story revolves around an Eelam - in Sri Lanka- woman who is portrayed as a militant.

"The colour of her dress resembles that of an LTTE uniform, with dialogues referring to links between the militant group and the Pakistani ISI," Seeman said.