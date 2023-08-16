Vivek Agnihotri Says He Wants To Make Mahabharat After Adipurush Failure: 'My Version Will Not Glorify Actors'

Vivek Agnihotri talks about making Mahabharat | Photo via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri, who delivered a blockbuster with The Kashmir Files in 2022, recently returned with a web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. The series premiered on an OTT platform.

Now, in a recent interview, the director expressed that he is 'seriously considering' directing a film based on the Indian epic Mahabharat.

Talking to Times Now, the Tashkent Files director stated that he has spent all his life reading, researching, analysing and incorporating his own life in his speeches, but now if he has to make mythology, he will make it like history.

"Others are making something for the box office and I am going to make it for the people. Secondly, they made it to glorify Arjun, Bheem and others. For me, Mahabharat is what is dharma VS Adharma." he said.

Recently, on the 77th Independence Day of India, Vivek took to his social media handle to announce the release of his next film, The Vaccine War: A True Story, along with the teaser. In his caption, he wrote, “DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film The Vaccine War: A True Story will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us.”

The movie will star Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak and Pallavi Joshi, among others. The Vaccine War: A True Story will be based on India’s process of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be released in 11 different languages on the big screen.

