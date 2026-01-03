Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Confirmed Contestants Include Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed, & Others; Check List

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 | Instagram/JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is all set to premiere on January 11, 2026. While some contestant names have been officially confirmed, several others are still being speculated by fans and media. The show will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and is expected to follow an exciting Hell and Heaven theme, promising intense drama, unexpected twists, and high-voltage entertainment for viewers.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Confirmed Contestants

The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 are- Sagar Karande, Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed and Sanket Pathak, as per ETimes. Sagar Karande is a popular Marathi comic actor. He is well known for his roles in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Anushree Mane is a Marathi actress who is well known in the industry for leading web series 'Shala.' Deepali Sayed is an actress and a writer who is known for her roles in Chashme Bahaddar, Sambha: Aajcha Chhavaa and Sasar Maze Daivat. Meanwhile, Sanket Pathak is a Marathi actor known for Dostigiri and Chhatriala.

The other rumoured contestants who are expected to enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 are- Atharva Ruke, Gautami Patil, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Danny Pandit, Girija Oak, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar, and Vinayak Mali.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Suraj Chavan took home the trophy along with Rs. 14.6 lakh in cash, a jewellery voucher along with a two wheeler vehicle as his prize package.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will be released on next Sunday, January 11, 2026. The new episodes will air from 8 pm onwards on Colors Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 episodes will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar.