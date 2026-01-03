 'Why Is He Ruining His Own Legacy?': Netizens DISAPPOINTED Over Reports Of Karan Johar Directing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2
Karan Johar is reportedly returning to the director's chair with a grand-scale family drama, said to be in the space of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and possibly titled K3G 2. While the film may go on floors by end-2026, netizens slammed the idea. One wrote, "Way to ruin your own legacy," while another commented, "Get ready to see another classic getting ruined."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Karan Johar | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is reportedly set to return to the director’s chair with a grand-scale family drama.

Karan Johar's Next Directorial To Be Titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2

The film is said to be in the same space as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and may be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2).

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2026. K3G 2 will reportedly feature two male leads and two female leads, with the casting process set to begin soon.

Netizens Disappointed

While an official announcement is still awaited, netizens were quick to react after the reports surfaced online, with many expressing disappointment and questioning why Johar is 'ruining his own legacy,' while some even went on to declare the film a 'flop.'

A user on Reddit commented, "Get ready to see another classic getting ruined. Why I am getting vibe they will remake bole chudiyan soon for this one." Another added, "Way to ruin your own legacy."

"If he’s going to cast nepolianss, then it will be a MASSIVE flop," read another.

