Vivek Agnihotri Introduces Pallavi Joshi's Role Ahead Of The Vaccine War Release (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

The Vaccine War is only five days left until the global premiere. Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi have ramped up the promotional efforts for this gripping cinematic journey. On Friday, the filmmaker made a significant announcement on social media, introducing Pallavi Joshi's character in the film.

In a post that he shared, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, "INTRODUCING: 3-time National Award winner Pallavi Joshi as (Dr.) Priya Abraham, Director, National Institute of Virology, delivering one of the most heart-touching performances in Indian cinema. 6 DAYS TO GO! #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023."

Pallavi Joshi, a renowned actress with three National Awards to her name, will be seen playing the role of Dr. Priya Abraham, the Director of the National Institute of Virology, in 'The Vaccine War.' The announcement has piqued the curiosity of fans and cinephiles, who eagerly await her compelling portrayal in this true-to-life narrative.

In another post, Vivek also introduced Raima Sen's character as Rohini Singh Dhulia. "INTRODUCING:Raima Sen as Rohini Singh Dhulia, Science Editor, The Daily Wire, in a role you will love to hate. 5 DAYS TO GO! #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023."

'The Vaccine War' will also feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28 September 2023.

