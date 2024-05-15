Is Khloe Kardashian Planning Third Child With Ex-BF Tristan Thompson Despite No Romance?

It looks like Khloe Kardashian aims to have a big family, just like her sisters, as it has now been reported that she wishes to have a third child with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, despite having no relationship.

According to Heatworld, “Khloé should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mummy mode. True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she’s already saying she misses having a little one. Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan. There’s nothing romantic between them, but the situation is working well, so she doesn’t see any reason why they shouldn’t have another baby."

Further, the report said that despite him cheating on Khloe multiple times, she is not angry with him the way she was back when their second son Tatum was born and they have healed things. Currently, they have a great co-parenting relationship.

"She really wants to have another baby and says they can use a surrogate again, the same way they did last time. Tristan isn’t so sure, but Khloé’s convinced she can persuade him," added the report.

Read Also Khloe Kardashian Reprimands Mother Kris Jenner Over Jokes On Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child, a daughter, True, in April 2018. In July 2022, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their child, Tatum, via surrogate.

The parents have not been a couple since June 2021.

Read Also Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Blessed With Baby Boy 18 Months After Wedding

On the work front, Khloe is gearing up for the release of her fifth season of the popular reality series, The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on May 23, 2024, on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.

The show revolves around the lives of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.