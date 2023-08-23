Khloe Kardashian Responds To Troll Calling Her Sister Kim Kardashian ‘Pamper Booty’

Recently, Khloe Kardashian wielded her words with finesse, shutting down an online troll who dared to insult her sister, Kim Kardashian. The drama unfolded on Tuesday when Khloe shared a snapshot of herself adorned in an elegant white Dolce & Gabbana dress on her Instagram feed.

Showering Khloe with praise, Kim chimed in with a comment “WOW WOW WOW!!!!”

Read Also Kourtney Kardashian wants to breastfeed sister Khloe's son who was born via surrogacy

KHLOE SHUTS DOWN TROLL INSULTING KIM KARDASHIAN

Their sweet moment quickly turned sour as an online troll dared to taunt Kim, referring to her as “Pamper booty.”

Enraged by the disparaging comment directed at her sister, Khloe didn’t hold back. Responding with a razor-sharp wit, she retorted, “hey blocked brows.” This swift retort caught the attention of netizens, who eagerly joined the fray.

As the social media battlefield heated up, another individual jumped to Kim’s defense, attempting to belittle Khloe’s comeback by comparing her to a "saggy diaper."

In a classic clapback, Khloe unleashed a candid response, asserting, “those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby. that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

FANS LAUD KHLOE FOR HER RESPONSE

Khloe’s fans erupted in applause, hailing her for defending her family and refusing to back down.

Amidst the virtual cheers, comments like “I just witnessed a murder,” and “protect your family at all costs” poured in, cementing Khloe’s reputation as a fierce protector.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)