Alaya F On Her Parents' Divorce: 'Can’t Imagine A Life Where They Had Stayed Together'

Bollywood actress Alaya F is the daughter of popular ’90s actress Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala. The actress is quite vocal about her personal and professional life.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Srikanth actress talked about her parents’ divorce. Pooja Bedi married Farhan Furniturewala a Gujarati Muslim of Parsi and Khoja descent, whom she met in 1990. They were married on May 6, 1994 and Bedi converted to Islam upon marriage taking up the name Noorjahan.

Alaya F On Parents Divorce

Alaya claims that because her parents' divorce was cordial, she wasn't aware of the commotion around divorce until she was much older. She also mentioned how close Alaya is to her stepbrother and how her mother keeps in touch with her father's second marriage.

Speaking about it, she said, “My parents were going their separate ways, but I would see them all the time, they were very, very friendly with each other also. Till today, they are great friends. My mom attended my father’s second marriage. I am extremely close to my step-mom. My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother, we have the same dad and different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can’t imagine a life where my parents had stayed together."

She also said that she can not imagine her life without stepmother and half-brother. The actress revealed, "For me, it’s always been a great positive thing that my parents got divorced."

Alaya F On How Her Journey Shaped After Their Divorce

Alaya studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She is the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and classical dancer Protima Bedi. The stunner further spoke about how their divorce impacted her life and maintained her co-cordial relationship with each other.

She further stated, “In my head, divorce was never really a bad thing because my parents handled their divorce so beautifully. When my other friend was gong through something similar, I didn’t think it was a big deal. I was like, ‘Yeah, it will be good for you, it will be great for your family’ because that’s generally how I thought about divorce. “My mom and step-mom are also very good friends."

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Since then she impressed fans with her performances in films such as Freddy, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The beauty is riding high on the success of her recently release film Srikanth, with Rajkummar Rao.