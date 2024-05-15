Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Thalaimai Seyalagam: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A screengrab from trailer

Thalaimai Seyalagam is a Tamil political series starring Kishore and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles. It has eight episodes and will premiere on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Thalaimai Seyalagam

The series is set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and will stream on ZEE5 from May 17. Each episode will have a running time of approximately 35 minutes. It will also be available to watch on OTTplay Premium. Thalaimai Seyalagam is based on the genres of corruption, politics, powers, and betrayal. According to reports, the series will also be dubbed into Telugu.

Plot

Thalaimai Seyalagam highlights the dark side of politics and politicians, aiming to create awareness among the audience. Kishore plays the role of Chief Minister Arunachalam, who decides to go to any extent when his corruption is exposed to the public.

Instead of facing accusations of corruption and demanding arrest, he puts all his effort into saving his position, leading to trouble in his family.

Cast

Along with Kishore, the series features Sriya Reddy, Adithya Menon, Ramya Nambeessan, Bharath, Kanya Bharathi, Santhana Bharathi, Y G Mahendra, Siddharth Vipin, Dharsha Gupta, Niroop Nandakumar and Kani Kusruti.

Production

Thalaimai Seyalagam is written and directed by Vasanthabalan. Raadhika Sarathkumar and R Sarathkumar with executive producers, Krishna Chandar Elango and Pooja Sarathkumar under Radaan Mediaworks production company. The cinematography is done by Ravi Shankar, and Ravikumar M did the editing.