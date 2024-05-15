 Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

The upcoming Tamil language drama is written and directed by Vasanthabalan

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Thalaimai Seyalagam: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A screengrab from trailer

Thalaimai Seyalagam is a Tamil political series starring Kishore and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles. It has eight episodes and will premiere on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Thalaimai Seyalagam

The series is set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and will stream on ZEE5 from May 17. Each episode will have a running time of approximately 35 minutes. It will also be available to watch on OTTplay Premium. Thalaimai Seyalagam is based on the genres of corruption, politics, powers, and betrayal. According to reports, the series will also be dubbed into Telugu.

Plot

Thalaimai Seyalagam highlights the dark side of politics and politicians, aiming to create awareness among the audience. Kishore plays the role of Chief Minister Arunachalam, who decides to go to any extent when his corruption is exposed to the public.

Instead of facing accusations of corruption and demanding arrest, he puts all his effort into saving his position, leading to trouble in his family.

Read Also
Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Cast

Along with Kishore, the series features Sriya Reddy, Adithya Menon, Ramya Nambeessan, Bharath, Kanya Bharathi, Santhana Bharathi, Y G Mahendra, Siddharth Vipin, Dharsha Gupta, Niroop Nandakumar and Kani Kusruti.

Read Also
Namacool OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Hina Khan's Series
article-image

Production

Thalaimai Seyalagam is written and directed by Vasanthabalan. Raadhika Sarathkumar and R Sarathkumar with executive producers, Krishna Chandar Elango and Pooja Sarathkumar under Radaan Mediaworks production company. The cinematography is done by Ravi Shankar, and Ravikumar M did the editing.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mammootty Harassed Online Over Puzhu: Kerala Politicians Extend Support, Call Him 'Malayalees'...

Mammootty Harassed Online Over Puzhu: Kerala Politicians Extend Support, Call Him 'Malayalees'...

Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Thalaimai Seyalagam OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform

Is Khloe Kardashian Planning Third Child With Ex-BF Tristan Thompson Despite No Romance?

Is Khloe Kardashian Planning Third Child With Ex-BF Tristan Thompson Despite No Romance?

Madhuri Dixit Birthday: A Peek Into Dhak Dhak Girl's Love Story With Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit Birthday: A Peek Into Dhak Dhak Girl's Love Story With Dr Shriram Nene

Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Madhuri Dixit Nene On Her Birthday, Reveals Mimicking Actress' Dance...

Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Madhuri Dixit Nene On Her Birthday, Reveals Mimicking Actress' Dance...