Namacool OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Hina Khan's Series

Namacool features Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma and Aaron Koul in the lead roles. The series is set to release digitally in May, 2024.

The makers of the series have released the trailer and shared it on X and captioned, "Aa gaye hai Piyush aur Mayank, karne bade bawaal kya dono milke laa payenge Lucknow mein apna Bhaukaal? #Namacool streaming May 17 only on Amazon miniTV for FREE! #NamacoolonAmazonminiTV #Namacool #AmazonminiTV #OfficialTrailer #ForYou #ForFree."

Release date and platform of Namacool

Namacool will release on May 17, and it will be available on Amazon miniTV and Fire TV. All seven episodes of the series will start streaming on the day of its release. Reliance Entertainment, who produced the series, said, "Namacool promises to be a blockbuster, with components ranging from action and drama to romance and the everlasting bond of friendship. I hope the audience will like it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Plot

The series narrates the story of two best friends who graduate from the same college. Everything goes fine until they fall in love with two girls named Rubika and Minty, leading them into trouble.

Hina Khan talked about her role in Namacool

In an interview with Amazon miniTV, Hina Khan discussed her role in the series. The actress said, "Working on Namacool has been nothing short of amazing, and I'm truly delighted to be a part of such a fantastic project. It's a quintessential comedy-drama, a laughter riot that will surely etch a special place in the hearts of audiences nationwide."

Cast and production

The series stars Hina Khan, Aaron Koul, Abhinav Sharma, Anushka Kaushik, Abhishek Bajaj, Aadil Khan and Faisal Malik. It is directed by Ritam Shrivastava and written by Shantau Shrivastava whereas Reliance Entertainment Studious has produced the series.