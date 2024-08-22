 Vivek Agnihotri Condemns Barbaric Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Every Person Should Be On Street'
Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Vivek Agnihotri | ANI

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri condemned the horrifying sexual assault incident that happened in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. He stated that was time the issues be solved and that every person must hit the streets for justice.

Agnihotri took to his X handle and strongly reacted to the incident which has kicked up a storm across the country. "What has happened in Badlapur, Maharashtra is so shameful and inhuman. Time has come to take women and children safety issue at the top most level and solved. Every person should be on street in every city, to ensure: 1. Value of Life 2. Dignity of Life, and 3. Right to Life as guaranteed by the Constitution (sic)," he wrote.

As soon as he shared the tweet, netizens asked him to visit Badlapur and support the protestors instead of posting from the confines of his home.

For those unversed, Agnihotri participated in a protest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. "Typing on social media not enough," he said.

What is Badlapur sexual assault case?

Two kindergarten students were sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male cleaning staff at a reputed school in Badlapur, days after he was employed by the school administration on a contractual basis. The accused allegedly assaulted the girls in the school's washroom.

The incident came to light after one of the victims complained of pain and discomfort and the assault was confirmed when she was taken to the doctor. The incident led to massive protests in Badlapur, including a rail roko demonstration on August 20.

The accused has been arrested and was produced in the Kalyan sessions court on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, and Maharashtra Chief Minister has assured strict and expedited action against the ghastly crime.

