'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case | Sources

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the Badlapur protest was politically motivated, claiming that some agitators were brought in from outside for the rail roko. He also condemned the act of bringing politics into the Badlapur case.

In his tweet, the CM said, "The sexual assault incident in Badlapur is reprehensible, and it is also a condemnable act. The accused has been arrested, and action has been taken against the school management. The government has also suspended the police officers who delayed in registering the case. An SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, and the trial will be conducted in a fast-track court." The CM also reminded the public that in a similar incident, an SIT was constituted two months ago. The accused was arrested, and the case was run in a fast-track court. The court delivered justice within two months, sentencing the accused to death.

Moreover, the CM alleged that "The Badlapur incident was politically motivated. Protestors were brought from outside to stage a rail roko for nine hours. It was wrong to politicize such an issue, but opposition parties have forgotten about ethics. Placards opposing the Ladki Bahin scheme, a popular scheme in Maharashtra, were shown. The state government is capable of protecting women, and stern action will be taken against those who assault women."

Additionally, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, also visited Badlapur. Gorhe commended Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his active involvement and focus on the law and order situation in this case. “His sensitive handling of the matter played a crucial role in preventing further escalation,” she said.

However, Dr. Gorhe stressed the importance of swift justice, noting that trials must be expedited. She advocated for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, aiming for a resolution within two months.

In discussions with the police, Dr. Gorhe underscored the importance of ensuring that the accused does not receive bail and that the girls involved receive immediate psychological support from child counsellors to mitigate the trauma they’ve experienced.

Furthermore, Dr. Gorhe emphasized the need for increased participation from parents, teachers, and educational organizations in safeguarding students.

Thousands of people protested in Badlapur against the sexual assault of two girls at a reputed school in Badlapur. People staged a rail roko for nine hours and demanded action against the accused and the school management. Opposition parties also cornered the government over the issue and called for a statewide strike on Saturday.