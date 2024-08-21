 Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)

Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)

Against the backdrop of the rising cases of sexual assault against women in the state, the MVA has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Badlapur protests | File Image

Following Tuesday's massive protests against the sexual assault of minor girls in Badlapur, opposition parties in Maharashtra are protesting on Wednesday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has now taken a more aggressive stand and announced a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced.

"We were about to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Instead, we discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident," said Raut.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Mumbai: Women Share Harassment Experiences Outside NMIMS, SVKM's Colleges & Vile Parle Station
Mumbai: Women Share Harassment Experiences Outside NMIMS, SVKM's Colleges & Vile Parle Station

Raut also declared the strike on his X handle in Marathi language saying, "MVA has decided. It is Maharashtra Bandh on August 24."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray fiercely criticised the Maharashtra government for its inadequate response to the horrific sexual abuse case involving two minor girls in Badlapur.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested
article-image

Thackeray condemned the government for its typical, yet outrageous, response to the protests. He specifically targeted the actions taken by the administration, including the police lathi charge on the protesters.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "The biggest state where crime against children takes place is Maharashtra. 21,000 such incidents have happened in the state and the government is hiding them. On August 24 we have called for Maharashtra Bandh."

Read Also
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...
article-image

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule along with party workers also staged a protest against the Maharashtra government against the sexual assault of a girl child at a school in Badlapur. "The crime in Maharashtra is rising. It is not me, it is the government data saying," Sule slammed the government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)

Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)

"What Else Can Happen In Maharashtra?" Asks Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut, Slamming Eknath...

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...

Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested

Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested