Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)

Badlapur protests | File Image

Following Tuesday's massive protests against the sexual assault of minor girls in Badlapur, opposition parties in Maharashtra are protesting on Wednesday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has now taken a more aggressive stand and announced a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...We had come here to discuss seat sharing but then we thought that we would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and… pic.twitter.com/4LoFpEZoly — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

"We were about to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Instead, we discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident," said Raut.

24 August

Maharashtra bandh!

महाराष्ट्र बंद!!!

महाविकासआघाडीचे ठरले. pic.twitter.com/tC8GVVgCIH — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 21, 2024

Raut also declared the strike on his X handle in Marathi language saying, "MVA has decided. It is Maharashtra Bandh on August 24."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray fiercely criticised the Maharashtra government for its inadequate response to the horrific sexual abuse case involving two minor girls in Badlapur.

Thackeray condemned the government for its typical, yet outrageous, response to the protests. He specifically targeted the actions taken by the administration, including the police lathi charge on the protesters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "...The government itself is doing politics in this (Badlapur incident)...The biggest state where crime against children takes place is Maharashtra. 21,000 such incidents have happened in the state and the government is… pic.twitter.com/RPlezktqDD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "The biggest state where crime against children takes place is Maharashtra. 21,000 such incidents have happened in the state and the government is hiding them. On August 24 we have called for Maharashtra Bandh."

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule along with party workers also staged a protest against the Maharashtra government against the sexual assault of a girl child at a school in Badlapur. "The crime in Maharashtra is rising. It is not me, it is the government data saying," Sule slammed the government.