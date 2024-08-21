Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual Assault Incident; VIDEO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Alliance parties of Mahavikas Aghadi have called a state wide strike 'Maharashtra Bandh' on Saturday August 24. The strike is called to condemned the sexual assault happened on two girls in the reputed school of Badlapur and increasing sexual assualt against women in Maharashtra. A meeting of MVA leaders was conducted in Mumbai and a decision was taken of Strike.

Wherein State Congress President Nana Patole, Assembly leader of Congress Party Balasaheb Thorat, opposition leader in state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP SCP State President Jayant Patil, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, Jeetendra Awhad, UBT MP Sanjay Raut were present. The meeting was called for the seat sharing issue but considering the intensity of the Badlapur issue discussion was held on the Badlapur incident.

"Mahayuti govt doing politics...MVA calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24": Congress leader Nana Patole over Badlapur sexual assault



State Congress President Nana Patole said "Badlapur incident has maligned the image of Maharashtra. The school where the incident happened is related to RSS and matter is trying to be suppressed to save the school from defaming. CCTV footage of the school has disappeared. Therefore, maximum people need to participate to condemn the government." Patole appealed.

Government is distributing Rs 1500 under the Ladki Bahin scheme but protection of sisters is not being done. It is the question whether the State government and Home department exist or not ? asked Patole? He also raised suspicion on the role of police for delaying registering the FIR. Police are working under whose pressure ? asked Patole.

NCP SCP Jayant Patil said "The assault cases against women and children have crossed the limit in Maharashtra. It is the failure of the home department. Therefore, MVA has called a state wide strike to condemn the inefficient government. all the parties and organisations related to MVA will participate in the strike. in Badlapur People came on the road after police delayed registering the case. Therefore, people of Badlapur became annoyed and hit the street but how can BJP and the Chief Minister see politics in the incident, we don't know?" asked Patil.

"In the year 2014, assaults against children were at eight thousand now numbers have gone to sixty thousands. Offences against women have gone upto fifty thousand from the twenty two thousand, it is serious, therefore we will raise the issue faced by the common man." Patil added.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...We had come here to discuss seat sharing but then we thought that we would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law and order in the state after the Badlapur incident. The people of Maharashtra are agitated and…

Sanjay Raut said "The Badlapur incident is reprehensible. A discussion was held in today's MVA meeting on the law and order situation of Maharashtra. People protested on the roads against the incident but police registered the case against agitators. Therefore, we have called the Maharashtra Bandh on August 24. All the MVA alliance parties will participate in the strike. Criminalisation has happened in Maharashtra, Offence against women have increased in Maharashtra and the government is sleeping." alleged Raut.

Apart from that Opposition leader in State Council Ambadas Danve met Director General of Police Rashim Shukla he submitted a letter requesting strict action against the accused in Badlapur case, Police officers who delayed in registering the case and school management.

Moreover, Congress Party leaders conducted a march on Mantralaya against the Badlapur incident wherein Vijay Wadettiwar, MP Varsha Gaikwad, MLA Aslam Shaikh, Spokesperson Sachin Sawant and Congress party workers and office bearers were present. Police stopped them from entering into the Mantralaya and disbursed the congress workers.

While speaking to Media Wadettivar said "The Badlapur school institute is related to a political party and the Special Public prosecutor is also of the same party. The Prosecutor had contested the Loksabha election, who will be responsible if the case is suppressed tomorrow? Government will have to answer this. Government should feel ashamed of it."

He further said "If BJP workers do protest against Calcutta Doctor rape case then it is not consider as politics and if opposition party do protest in Badlapur incident then it is termed as politics." Wadettivar alleged that sexual assault happened in CM's district and around 57 percent crime has increased in the CM's district."

UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut opposed the appointment of Nikam as special Public prosecutor "Nikam fought elections on a BJP ticket. He is not an independent lawyer now. He cannot be expected to argue against an institute run by the BJP people."