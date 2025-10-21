Police Commemoration Day: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narednra Modi Pay Tribute To Brave Police Personnel Who Laid Down Their Lives

Police Commemoration Day: CM Fadnavis, PM Narednra Modi Pay Tribute To Brave Police Personnel Who Laid Down Their Lives |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held at the Police Parade Ground in Naigaon, Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lays a wreath and pays homage to Police martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day programme at Police Parade Ground Naigaon in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6fqQe6bA8x — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Fadnavis laid a wreath and offered floral tributes to the martyrs, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to maintaining law and order and protecting the nation. He said their courage and selflessness continue to inspire generations of police officers across India.

The Significance of Police Commemoration Day

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on 21 October across India to honour police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The date holds historical importance, on 21 October 1959, ten brave Indian policemen were ambushed and killed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh during an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory.

To honour their memory, the Director Generals and Inspectors General of Police Conference in 1962 decided to observe this day annually as Police Commemoration Day, recognising the sacrifices of those who protect the nation’s internal security.

Ajit Pawar Pays Homage in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also joined in paying respects to the fallen heroes at a separate commemoration event held at the Centre for Police Research in Pune. Pawar laid a wreath at the Police Memorial and saluted the bravery of police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.

PM Modi and Rajnath Singh Lead Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to India’s police personnel, lauding their courage, dedication, and service in maintaining the country’s security.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, “On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe.”

On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2025

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the commemoration programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi, where he highlighted the unity and shared spirit between the police and armed forces in safeguarding India’s security.

Remembering the Heroes Who Keep India Safe

From the icy frontiers of Ladakh to the bustling streets of Mumbai, the sacrifices of India’s police personnel are remembered with pride and gratitude. Police Commemoration Day serves as a solemn reminder of their unwavering duty, courage, and service to the nation.

With ANI Inputs