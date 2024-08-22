Badlapur Sexual Assault: Police Book 1,500 People & Arrest 60 For Vandalism & Violence

Mumbai: The Badlapur East Police, Badlapur West Police, and Railway police have booked a case against 1500 people in four FIRs, lodged in connection with the Rail Roko agitation, vandalized the police van, ST bus, and gathered at school to vandalize properties.

Arrests Made So Far In The Case

The police so far arrested 60 people in this matter and produced them in court. Out of 60 people arrested, 38 were arrested by Badlapur police and 22 were from railway police. Similarly, the Kalyan railway police arrested 22 people who allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and the railway properties by throwing stones. They were produced in Kalyan Railway Court, where they were remanded into judicial custody till September 9.

Badlapur Bandh: Protest Affects CR Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot#Badlapur #Mumbai #Trains pic.twitter.com/viVkQJrwXK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

#Badlapur | At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near #Mumbai.



Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a… pic.twitter.com/8oL892lOEG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

Badlapur Bandh: Angry Protestors Vandalise School Over Assault Case#Badlapur #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WnUxg1mvRr — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 20, 2024

The Badlapur police and railway police arrested 60 people for allegedly vandalizing the police van, and ST bus, gathering a mob at the school premises, vandalizing school properties, and attacking police personnel. A case was lodged against them under various section of BNS Act, relevant sections of Railway Act and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Statement Of Senior Police Inspector, Pandhari Kanter

Senior Police Inspector Pandhari Kanter from Kalyan GRP police station said, 'We have formed ten teams to check the CCTV footage across the railway premises and outside the railway premises. We took help from the detention branch, local informers, local journalists as well as local police who recorded the videos. We will scan each and every footage to find the agitators."

The police inspector said that, based on the condition of anonymity, a few agitators had arrived from outside Badlapur city and staged a rail roko protest. Now the police are also going through the CCTV footage to identify the people and later impose punishment on them after filing a case.

The sources said that when the agitation was going on in front of the school, some parents were holding the protest against the school premises. Later, apart from the parents, others arrived and joined the protest. The anonymity crime branch officer said that the accused was already arrested, but now the political leader gave a political color by making the comment.