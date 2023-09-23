 Vishal Bharadwaj Did Not Watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'Want To Stay Out Of Negativity'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVishal Bharadwaj Did Not Watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'Want To Stay Out Of Negativity'

Vishal Bharadwaj Did Not Watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'Want To Stay Out Of Negativity'

Bhardwaj urged his fellow filmmakers to deal "sensitively" with stories that are inspired from real-life tragic incidents.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't watch movies like "The Kashmir Files" and "The Kerala Story" as he wanted to stay out of such sensitive subjects.

Both "The Kashmir Files" (2022) and "The Kerala Story" (2023) were huge commercial hits but kicked up a political storm with many in the Opposition calling them propaganda films.

"I didn't see 'The Kashmir Files', 'The Kerala Story' and I didn't see them consciously. The kind of things I was hearing about these films, I didn't want to get impacted by it. I was hearing that they are propaganda films from my friends and people I know...

"So, I just wanted to stay out of it because, for me, it is a very sensitive subject. If there's so much negativity I want to remain out of this negativity, I love my peace. So, I didn't want to see them," the filmmaker, who won critical acclaim for depicting the Kashmir conflict in his Shahid Kapoor and Tabu-starrer "Haider", told PTI in an interview.

"The Kashmir Files", starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It was directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Read Also
Nana Patekar REACTS To Naseeruddin Shah's Comment On The Kashmir Files: 'Did You Ask What...
article-image

"The Kerala Story", helmed by Sudipto Sen, depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Bhardwaj urged his fellow filmmakers to deal "sensitively" with stories that are inspired from real-life tragic incidents.

"I want my community of filmmakers to treat such stories sensitively and not use it as propaganda," he added.

Asked whether the objective of filmmaking has changed over the years in Hindi cinema, the 58-year-old writer-director said it is bound to as society is also changing.

"Cinema is such a thing that you can use it the way you want. If people are accepting it and seeing it, then we should accept that people are changing. We are changing as a society," he added.

Read Also
Khufiya Trailer: Tabu Shares Excitement Over Working With 'Favourite Director' Vishal Bhardwaj
article-image

Citing numerous tragic lynching incidents that have occurred in the country, Bhardwaj said people now don't seem as affected by them as they would earlier.

"Did we ever think that we will get used to the news of lynching? Earlier, when it happened, we were like, 'How can this mobocracy happen? How can some people gather and kill someone? Where is law enforcement? Where is the law?'

"Now, we are used to this. Now, it is like, 'Lynching has happened here or there'. It doesn't affect us because we are accepting it. We are not reacting to it anymore," he said.

Read Also
'Kuttey' actor Tabu: 'The creative exchange I have with Vishal Bhardwaj is different from what I...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brahma Kumari's Sister Shivani Attends Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur

Brahma Kumari's Sister Shivani Attends Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur

Inside Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati Celebrations

Inside Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati Celebrations

Vishal Bharadwaj Did Not Watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'Want To Stay Out Of Negativity'

Vishal Bharadwaj Did Not Watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'Want To Stay Out Of Negativity'

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Dances On Mumbai Streets With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya During Ambani's...

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Dances On Mumbai Streets With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya During Ambani's...

Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Look From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Revealed

Animal: Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST Look From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Revealed