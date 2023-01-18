'Kuttey' actor Tabu: 'The creative exchange I have with Vishal Bhardwaj is different from what I have with others'

After winning hearts with her performance as Anjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Meera Deshkmukh in Drishyam 2, Tabu was recently seen in Kuttey in a cop avatar. The movie marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan. The movie, which was released digitally, received a lukewarm response. In a recent media interaction, Tabu shared her experience of working with the father-son duo, her toughest characters, her success, and more. Excerpts:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 were superhit. How does it feel to be a part of such films?

The success and joy are shared by everybody involved in this film. There is tremendous happiness for the film and what it has achieved.

Everybody works hard and deserves a share of success. There is a huge responsibility I have fulfilled being part of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. I am happy I was a part of two successful films.

You have worked with Vishal Bhardwaj. How different was it working with his son Aasmaan?

There can be no comparisons with Vishalji’s films. Aasmaan is a different type of filmmaker. His thought process and aesthetics are similar to Vishalji but his cinema is different. Working on this role felt different.

However, they are not so drastically different from each other. There is a thread that binds them and defines them. It also defines my relationship with them. You can’t compare them. Aasmaan is still young; it’s his first film. I have the same love for both of them.

Usually, Vishal Bhardwaj writes characters for a male artiste and then you bag it...

(Laughs) Ironically, even Aasmaan had written this character in Kuttey for a male artiste and then changed it for me.

Any nostalgic moments you may remember about Aasmaan’s childhood days?

Gulzaar saab named him Aasmaan. He was a tiny tot and would roam around with a wooden camera on the sets of Maqbool.

Which filmmaker offers you the toughest roles?

Undoubtedly, the characters offered by Vishalji are the most complex but equally interesting. The creative exchange I have with him is different from what I have with others. I get a lot of creative freedom when I am working with him and the same is with Aasmaan. I enjoyed the journey and the character tremendously.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)