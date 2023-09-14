Nana Patekar REACTS To Naseeruddin Shah's Comment On The Kashmir Files: 'Did You Ask What Nationalism Means To Him?'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently courted controversy after he stated that the popularity of films like Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files was disturbing. His comment did not go down well with a certain section, including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed The Kashmir Files, and now, senior actor Nana Patekar too has reacted to it.

Responding to Shah's remark about his film, Agnihotri had claimed that the veteran actor "likes to support terrorists" and that he felt "exposed", which compelled him to make such a statement.

Patekar, who had been away from the limelight for quite some time now after sexual harassment accusations against him, is now back in business and is gearing up for the release of his next, The Vaccine War.

Nana Patekar's veiled dig at Naseeruddin

And now, during a recent chat, Patekar was quizzed about his take on Shah's comment, to which, he said, "Did you ask Naseer what nationalism means to him? According to me, showing love for the nation is nationalism and it is not a bad thing."

Patekar went on to say that he believes it is wrong for people to make money under the garb of nationalism, and that they should stick to facts while making films which are based on true events.

While Patekar did not comment on The Kashmir Files, he said that he has not watched The Kerala Story, so he does not know about it.

About The Vaccine War

Meanwhile, Patekar will be seen playing the role of Dr Bhargava in The Vaccine War, the creator of India's COVID-19 vaccine.

The film is set to tell the tale of the countless people involved in manufacturing an effective vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the sacrifices made by them.

Besides Patekar, The Vaccine War also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, Sapthami Gowda, and others. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it is set to release in theatres on September 28, 2023.